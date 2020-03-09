East Bay To Get Its First Restaurant Dedicated To Puerto Rican Food With La Perla

La Perla Puerto Rican Cuisine has been serving up Puerto Rican food from a storefront in Oakland since 2017, but now for the first time they'll have their own restaurant when they takeover an old Subway location at 3409 Fruitvale Avenue real soon.

La Perla plans to serve papas rellenas, alcapurrias, bacalaitos, lobster mofongo, roast pork shoulder and much more of their usual fare along with new cocktails and expanded vegetarian & vegan options.

We'll let you know when their new spot opens as it becomes the East Bay's first restaurant fully-dedicated to Puerto Rican food.