First Playoff Game At Levi's Stadium Will Be Saturday January 11th

Levi's Stadium opened back in 2014, but in the team's first six seasons calling the Santa Clara stadium home the 49ers have not had a winning record. Now as the NFC's #1 seed they'll host their first playoff game at Levi's on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 1:35PM (PST).

NFL Divisional Playoffs



Sat, Jan. 11

--4:35 PM (ET) Philly/Seattle/Minn at SF (NBC)

--8:15 PM (ET) Houston/Buffalo/Tenn at Balt (CBS)



Sun., Jan. 12

--3:05 PM (ET) New England/Houston/Buff at KC (CBS)

--6:40 PM (ET) New Orleans/Philly/Seattle at Green Bay (FOX) — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

Who will the 49ers face in that game? There are three options, the Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, or Minnesota Vikings. Yes, the 49ers could very well meet Seattle for a third time and second time within three weeks if the Seahawks win in Philadelphia as they are favored to and New Orleans defeats Minnesota as they are favored to.

Let’s go #Faithful......just getting started. Your support all year has been unbelievable. We can’t tell you how grateful we are. @LevisStadium stadium is going to be electric in a couple weeks. #brickbybrick — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) December 30, 2019

If the 49ers win in the divisional round they would host the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on Sunday January 19th at 3:40 PM (PST). If they win that they'd head to Miami for a very big game on Sunday February 2nd.