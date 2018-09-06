First Hello Kitty Grand Cafe To Serve Up Cute Cocktails In Southern California

September 6, 2018
A Hello Kitty Cafe came to San Jose this summer and has been a hit at Santana Row. Now, Sanrio has something even bigger planned for their Hello Kitty Cafe's in the form of the new Hello Kitty Grand Cafe & Bow Room.

Opening at Irvine's Spectrum Center on September 14th it will offer all kinds of snacks, teas, and for the first time - Hello Kitty cocktails & wine.

Afternoom tea service in teh bow room will be 11 AM - 4 PM Wednesday - Friday & 10 AM - 4 PM on Saturdays & Sundays. Cockatil service will be 5 PM - 9 PM Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday & 5 PM - 11 PM on Friday & Saturdays. Here's the cocktail menu:

YOU HAD ME AT HELLO
cachaça, aperol, lemon, sherry and pineapple

WHISKER SOUR
whiskey, china china, lemon, aquafaba

HAPPY TOGETHER
vodka, apricot, lemon, bubbles

ELEVEN DASH ONE
gin, tonic, cucumber, watermelon

PICTURE PERFECT
bison grass vodka, strawberry shrub, lemon, strawberry popping boba

MATCHA MATCHA
japanese whiskey, yogurt, matcha, yuzu

PINK BOW
gin, raspberry, lemon, liquor 43, aquafaba

DEAR DANIEL
mezcal, tequila, pineapple, lime, spirulina, salted coconut whip

ALOHA KITTY
vodka, pineapple, yellow chanteuse, lime

HELLO KIT-TEA
japanese whiskey, jasmine tea, lime, depaz syrup, yuzu, cream

1974
your choice of an old fashioned- whiskey, black walnut, bitters or classic negroni- gin, cocchi rosa, bitter bianco
served with a hello kitty ice cube

STRAWBERRIES + CREAM + CHAMPAGNE
local strawberries, fresh whipped cream paired with champagne

For more o the menu & reserveations head to Sanrio.com.

