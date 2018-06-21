First Ever 'Blockchain-Powered' Music Festival To Debut In SF This Fall

An interesting idea from producer and label manager, 3LAU, has the goal of changing the way music festivals are experience. Our Music Festival, or OMF, is set to launch in San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza on Saturday October 20 with 8 artists including headliner, Zedd.

OMF plans to use blockchain technology to grant a type of “sky mile” that will give rewards to concert attendees for participation and gives them bigger influence in an event, which could include helping pick who plays it.

Heavy hitters from Paradigm Talent Agency are also involved in the festival, which will unveil more of the artists on the lineup as it gets closer.

Check the festival's website for more info.