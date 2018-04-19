First Annual 420 Fest Set For Dolores Park

With the weather looking pristine and 4/20 falling on a Friday this year there will be tons of people at both San Francisco's Hippie Hill & Dolores Park regardless, but another reason to hit up Dolores Park will be for the first annual 420 Fest starting at 3 PM on Friday.

The event intends to have yoga, discussion groups, and edibles bar, live art, expert talks, and a stoned olympics (which includes a joint-rolling competition, bong relay race & more).

The festival's goal is to facilitate organization and connection on and around 4/20.

For more visit the Facebook event page & official site.