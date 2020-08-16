Fire Tornado Spotted Saturday During Northern California Wildfire

Over the weekend we've had a heatwave, nonstop lightning, power outages, and also a...fire tornado. For the first time ever there was a warning issued for one. The National Weather Service issued it Saturday afternoon for Lassen, California as the Loyalton wildfire was raging.

Who had #FireTornado on their list of things left that could happen in 2020?!? Well, CA officially had the first Fire Tornado in history today! Like the things that are happening is crazy crazy! #2020 #HeatWave pic.twitter.com/aYCSSe1IZb — Brad Everett Young (@BradEYoung) August 16, 2020

A freak fire tornado warning was issued in California Saturday amid swarm of spinning blazes https://t.co/CGQxzdOlEv — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 16, 2020

The warning issued said to look out for "a fire induced tornado and outflow winds in excess of 60 mph."

No one:

2020: Record heat wave, lightning and thunder? Release the Fire Tornadoes.



1st ever “Fire Tornado Warning” issued by the National Weather Service in Reno, NV as a result of the wild fire in Loyalton, CA where this video was captured by Tasha Joy. -- -- pic.twitter.com/kUcWfBg6Mr — 209 Times (@209TimesCA) August 16, 2020

Most online are simply wondering what else 2020 can throw at us.