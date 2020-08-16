Fire Tornado Spotted Saturday During Northern California Wildfire

The first time ever a warning was issued for one.

August 16, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Fire tornado

David Gray / Stringer

Categories: 
Local News

Over the weekend we've had a heatwave, nonstop lightning, power outages, and also a...fire tornado. For the first time ever there was a warning issued for one. The National Weather Service issued it Saturday afternoon for Lassen, California as the Loyalton wildfire was raging.

The warning issued said to look out for "a fire induced tornado and outflow winds in excess of 60 mph."

Most online are simply wondering what else 2020 can throw at us.

Tags: 
Fire Tornado
California