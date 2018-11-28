Fire Departments Advise Against Sleeping With Your Phone Charging On, Or Next To Your Bed

So many of us charge our phones, tablets, computers and whatever else while we sleep. It makes sense, right? Charge 'em up so they're good to go in the morning & keep them near you in case you need them. A fire department in New Hampshire is advising against that practice & hoping they can sway people to start better charging practices.

Noting that 53% of kids & teens charge their electronics on their bed, or under their pillow they tell us that's a big time fire hazard as the heat cannot dissipate & the chargers will become hotter & hotter increasing the risk of starting a fire.

Nearly 90% of teenagers have at least one device in their sleep environment, which can already cause sleep problems. So, it's best to be as safe as possible & if you do need to charge up while you sleep it's recommended that you have official chargers (like an Apple certified one) instead of knock-off ones that might be more susceptible to catching fire.

