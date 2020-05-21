Fire Department Warns Against Leaving Hand Sanitizer In Your Car On Hot Days
It could start a fire
May 21, 2020
A Wisconsin Fire Department has posted a warning to the public about the possibility of a fire being started by hand sanitizer on a hot day.
Noting that they've previously warned about clear watter bottles in hot cars they want to extend that warning when it comes to sanitizers as most are alcohol-based and therefore flammable.
Prolonged exposure to the sun can lead to magnification of light through the bottle and potentially cause a fire. They also shared this video to help explain the danger: