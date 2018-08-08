Finn Wolfhard's Band Calpurnia Doing A Signing At Amoeba In San Francisco

August 8, 2018
As we wait for season 3 of 'Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard is keeping plenty busy with the band he fronts, Calpurnia. They'll make their Bay Area live debut on Saturday night August 25 at The Fillmore then they'll do a signing at the Amoeba Music on Haight St. on the morning of August 26.

You can get tix for their SF show here.

To take part in their signing in the city here's what you need to know:

- Fans must purchase SCOUT (vinyl or CD EP) in-store only at Amoeba SF on 8/26 to attend the signing. No online/phone orders for this special event.
- One EP per person, no multiples.
- Only signing EPs purchased at Amoeba. No additional/outside items allowed.
- No photos.
- Space is limited.

The signing is expected to take place between 10:30AM - 12:30 PM on Sunday morning August 26. For more info head to the Facebook event page.

