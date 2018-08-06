The Final Warped Tour: Every Time I Die Won’t Stop Playing As Stage Is Taken Down

By MICHAEL CERIO (Radio.com)

And the band played on.

The Vans Warped Tour took its final lap around the country this summer. On the road since 1995, the iconic festival came to a close with the final date in West Palm Beach, Florida over the weekend.

As everyone said goodbye in their own way, perhaps none was more poetic than Every Time I Die. The hardcore band out of Buffalo are Warped Tour veterans, and as they tore down the stage their guitarist Jordan Buckley played on.

Man @JordanETID keeping the show going while they dismantle the stage. A real fucking treat. pic.twitter.com/36usRJaKNL — Andrew -- (@WaxAndrew00) August 6, 2018

As for the last song ever performed, that honor belonged to Pennywise. The California punks played “Bro Hymn” as the curtain closed and the crowd shouted along.