Final Supermoon Of 2020 Rises Thursday Night

May 7, 2020
The last full supermoon of 2020 is rising Thursday night. The full flower moon appeared in the sky Tuesday and peaked Thursday morning, but will remain visible through Friday.

A supermoon appears slightly larger than your typical full moon & April's pink moon was the year's largest, though this one has been shining just as vibrant.

It's the final supermoon until April 2021.

