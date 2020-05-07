Final Supermoon Of 2020 Rises Thursday Night

The last full supermoon of 2020 is rising Thursday night. The full flower moon appeared in the sky Tuesday and peaked Thursday morning, but will remain visible through Friday.

April showers-- bring May flowers--, and flower Moons!



The May full Moon, called the flower Moon, appears slightly larger & brighter than average since the Moon is near its closest point to Earth in its orbit.



See the phase for any day of the year: https://t.co/GIXQp1t3cZ pic.twitter.com/o2SsNx9Fpf — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) May 6, 2020

A supermoon appears slightly larger than your typical full moon & April's pink moon was the year's largest, though this one has been shining just as vibrant.

It's the final supermoon until April 2021.