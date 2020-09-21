Final season of 'Schitts Creek' hits Netflix in October

After sweeping the major categories at the Emmy's, 'Schitt's Creek' final season will arrive on Netflix for those of you ready to binge it on October 7th.

The last season aired earlier this year in Canada, but for those in the states who've relied on Netflix for their fill on the show since 2017 this is welcome news.

The comedy took home the awards for Outstanding Lead Actor (Eugene Levy) Outstanding Lead Actress (Catherine O'Hara), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Dan Levy) & Outstanding Supporting Actress (Annie Murphy). It also won for Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Writing. So, if you haven't seen the show's sixth & final season yet there's plenty of reason to be excited for it.