Final Full Moon Of The Decade Peaks At 12:12 AM On 12/12

On Wednesday night the final full moon of the decade will rise and it's set to peak at 12:12AM (EST) on December 12th. That's 9:12PM (PST) on December 11th, but it's more fun to say it'll be at 12:12 on 12/12.

TONIGHT: The last full moon of the decade peaks at 12:12 AM EST on 12/12 -- pic.twitter.com/hiIogfawbR — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) December 11, 2019

The "Long Nights Moon" or "Cold Moon" will be 100% illuminated at 12:12AM (EST). It will also be a good night, fog permitting, to see Venus & Saturn as they will appear close to each other in the southwestern sky.

The first full moon of the 2020s will occur on January 10, 2020 with the "Wolf Moon".