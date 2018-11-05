Final Free National Park Day Of 2018 This Sunday

The final free National Park Day of 2018 is coming up on Sunday November 11th, Veterans Day. On that day all of the country's national parks will waive entrance fees & either waive, or reduce parking, and other fees.

Free admission Sunday at Joshua Tree National Park in honor of Veterans Day.https://t.co/XRhZTacePh pic.twitter.com/J3AdWfi6gy — Visit Palm Desert (@VisitPalmDesert) November 5, 2018

Many national parks have direct connections to the American military—there are dozens of battlefields, military parks, and historic sites that commemorate and honor the service of American veterans. The National Park Service invites all visitors to visit a park to honor those who have sacrifcied for our country.

Enjoy parks like Yosemite, Muir Woods, Golden Gate National Recreation Area, and many others.

For more, head to NPS.gov.