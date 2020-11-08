Alex Trebek's final episode of 'Jeopardy!' to air on Christmas Day

As we mourn the loss of iconic, longtime 'Jeopardy!' host, Alex Trebek, we'll still be able to see him on TV as he had taped new episode of the game show, which will air for the next several weeks before his final episode as host airs on December 25, 2020.

Jeopardy! fans will be able to see the beloved game show host a bit longer.​ https://t.co/yCS5uQpfeb — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 8, 2020

Trebek passed away Sunday surrounded by friends and family in his home. Trebek continued to host "Jeopardy!" throughout the past year despite his illness and ongoing chemo treatments.

He had previously spoken about how he'd like for his last episode as host to go saying that he'd like 30 seconds to say goodbye and that he hopes viewers give the next host the same attention and respect they've given him for the last 30+ years.

Alex Trebek on how he wanted his final Jeopardy show to go.



RIP, this one really sucks. pic.twitter.com/HocFuGANmh — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) November 8, 2020

He had hosted more than 8,200 episodes of 37 seasons of 'Jeopardy!'