Final Bay Area Vans Warped Date Sells Out
Vans Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman announced on Twitter this morning that the final Bay Area date for the festival has sold out.
I just woke up to learn @VansWarpedTour Mountain View has sold out.— KevinLyman (@KevinLyman) June 20, 2018
The lineup for 6/23/18 at Shoreline:
3OH!3
All Time Low
As It Is
Assuming We Survive
Chase Atlantic
Chelsea Grin
Crown The Empire
Dayseeker
Dead Girls Academy
Deez Nuts
Doll Skin
Don Broco
Every Time I Die
Farewell Winters
Four Year Strong
Grayscale
Hail The Sun
Harm's Way
Ice Nine Kills
In Hearts Wake
Issues
Knuckle Puck
Kublai Kahn
Lighter Burns
The Maine
Makeout
Mayday Parade
Motionless In White
Movements
MyChildren MyBride
Nekrogoblikon
Palaye Royale
Phinehas
Picturesque
Real Friends
Reel Big Fish
Senses Fail
Simple Plan
State Champs
Story Untold
The Amity Affliction
The Used
This Wild Life
Tonight Alive
Trash Boat
Twiztid
Unearth
Wage War
Waterparks
We The Kings
With Confidence
Last November, it was announced that 2018 would mark The Final Full Cross Country Tour.
Born in the ‘90s, The Vans Warped Tour was a true millennial cherished by multiple generations. It brought fans of multiple genres together, amplifying an entire subculture and bringing it into the mainstream.
LAST CALL :: it's bittersweet that we bring this video to all of our fans today, but we are excited to hit the road this summer & hope you will celebrate the end of an era with us!⠀— Vans Warped Tour (@VansWarpedTour) February 26, 2018
--️ bands announced March 1st⠀
ℹ️ https://t.co/PC316fxraG#vanswarpedtour
During its first run in 1995, the Warped Tour showcased iconic bands like No Doubt, Sublime, and L7. The traveling festival has since had an impressive lineup of emo, rock, alternative, and pop-punk bands during its nearly quarter-of-a-century run, with Blink-182, Social Distortion, Avenged Sevenfold, Incubus, Bad Religion, Rancid, The Offspring, Sevendust, Fall Out Boy, Taking Back Sunday, Green Day, Kid Rock, and even Katy Perry and Eminem as just a few of the Warped Tour’s alums.
In 2019, a special, 25th anniversary show will celebrate the massively successful festival.