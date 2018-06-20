Final Bay Area Vans Warped Date Sells Out

Vans Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman announced on Twitter this morning that the final Bay Area date for the festival has sold out.

I just woke up to learn @VansWarpedTour Mountain View has sold out. — KevinLyman (@KevinLyman) June 20, 2018

The lineup for 6/23/18 at Shoreline:

3OH!3

All Time Low

As It Is

Assuming We Survive

Chase Atlantic

Chelsea Grin

Crown The Empire

Dayseeker

Dead Girls Academy

Deez Nuts

Doll Skin

Don Broco

Every Time I Die

Farewell Winters

Four Year Strong

Grayscale

Hail The Sun

Harm's Way

Ice Nine Kills

In Hearts Wake

Issues

Knuckle Puck

Kublai Kahn

Lighter Burns

The Maine

Makeout

Mayday Parade

Motionless In White

Movements

MyChildren MyBride

Nekrogoblikon

Palaye Royale

Phinehas

Picturesque

Real Friends

Reel Big Fish

Senses Fail

Simple Plan

State Champs

Story Untold

The Amity Affliction

The Used

This Wild Life

Tonight Alive

Trash Boat

Twiztid

Unearth

Wage War

Waterparks

We The Kings

With Confidence

Last November, it was announced that 2018 would mark The Final Full Cross Country Tour.

Born in the ‘90s, The Vans Warped Tour was a true millennial cherished by multiple generations. It brought fans of multiple genres together, amplifying an entire subculture and bringing it into the mainstream.

LAST CALL :: it's bittersweet that we bring this video to all of our fans today, but we are excited to hit the road this summer & hope you will celebrate the end of an era with us!⠀

--️ bands announced March 1st⠀

ℹ️ https://t.co/PC316fxraG#vanswarpedtour pic.twitter.com/POpjW19gGe — Vans Warped Tour (@VansWarpedTour) February 26, 2018

During its first run in 1995, the Warped Tour showcased iconic bands like No Doubt, Sublime, and L7. The traveling festival has since had an impressive lineup of emo, rock, alternative, and pop-punk bands during its nearly quarter-of-a-century run, with Blink-182, Social Distortion, Avenged Sevenfold, Incubus, Bad Religion, Rancid, The Offspring, Sevendust, Fall Out Boy, Taking Back Sunday, Green Day, Kid Rock, and even Katy Perry and Eminem as just a few of the Warped Tour’s alums.

In 2019, a special, 25th anniversary show will celebrate the massively successful festival.