The Fillmore Named As San Francisco's Best Venue

October 19, 2018
Bay Area News

Online ticket retailer Vivid Seats & Consequence of Sound teamed up to name the top 10 venues in 12 U.S. cities and the legendary Fillmore took the top spot for San Francisco.

Citing the 1,100 cap room's rich history that extends to the early 1900s as well as its sound & apples, chandeliers, and complimentary posters it earned the spot over some of the City's other fantastic venues.

Their full SF top 10:

  1. The Fillmore
  2. Bottom of the Hill
  3. Rickshaw Stop
  4. Golden Gate Park
  5. Great American Music Hall
  6. The Chapel
  7. The Independent
  8. The Warfield
  9. Slim's
  10. The Masonic

The Fillmore has previously been named a top venue in teh country by Complex and Rolling Stone.

For the full article head to Vividseats.com.

