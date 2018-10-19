The Fillmore Named As San Francisco's Best Venue
October 19, 2018
Online ticket retailer Vivid Seats & Consequence of Sound teamed up to name the top 10 venues in 12 U.S. cities and the legendary Fillmore took the top spot for San Francisco.
San Fermin with Magik*Magik Orchestra // February 23, 2018 // photo: Greg Chow
Citing the 1,100 cap room's rich history that extends to the early 1900s as well as its sound & apples, chandeliers, and complimentary posters it earned the spot over some of the City's other fantastic venues.
Their full SF top 10:
- The Fillmore
- Bottom of the Hill
- Rickshaw Stop
- Golden Gate Park
- Great American Music Hall
- The Chapel
- The Independent
- The Warfield
- Slim's
- The Masonic
The Fillmore has previously been named a top venue in teh country by Complex and Rolling Stone.
For the full article head to Vividseats.com.