Fighter Jets To Flyover Bay Area On Wednesday To Honor Frontline Workers

Look for them in the east bay and south bay

May 12, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Jets flyover hospital

Chris Graythen / Staff

Categories: 
Bay Area News

On Wednesday the Califoria Air National Guard fighter jets will takeoff from Fresno and fly around the Bay Area to honor frontline workers. They're expected to fly over Richmond & Oakland around 10:45 AM and San Jose at 10:56 AM.

The F-15C Eagle jets will also be seen around Sacramento, the Central Valley and Los Angeles on Wednesday as they flyover medical facilities around the state.

Flyovers have become commonplace around the country as a way to show support for frontline workers during the ongoing pandemic.

 

Tags: 
Flyover
Bay Area