Fight Off Aliens With Nerf Guns At This East Bay Event

Bay Fair Shopping Center's Fear Overload Scream Park is being taken over by aliens one weekend this May & you get to fight off the invaders with Nerf guns.

Tickets start at $25.99 and there's several missions you can take & upgrades you can purchase at aliensvsnerfgunsbayarea.com.

The Fear Overload Scream Park can be found at San Leandro's Bayfair Center (15555 E. 14th St.) & the events are held on May 18 & 19 from 7-10PM each night.

Video of Aliens Vs Nerf Guns - May 18 &amp; 19

