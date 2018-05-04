Fight Off Aliens With Nerf Guns At This East Bay Event
Bay Fair Shopping Center's Fear Overload Scream Park is being taken over by aliens one weekend this May & you get to fight off the invaders with Nerf guns.
May 18th and 19th, coming straight from outer space, ALIENS VS NERF GUNS! Just a two night event for you to be equipped with a nerf gun and navigate our mazes and exterminate deadly aliens from outer space. Visit https://aliensvsnerfgunsbayarea.com for more details!
Tickets start at $25.99 and there's several missions you can take & upgrades you can purchase at aliensvsnerfgunsbayarea.com.
Coming this May 18th and 19th... where will you be? https://aliensvsnerfgunsbayarea.com #fearoverload #fearoverloadscreampark #hauntedhouse #aliensvsnerfguns #scare #fear #imnotsayingitwasaliensbutitwasaliens
The Fear Overload Scream Park can be found at San Leandro's Bayfair Center (15555 E. 14th St.) & the events are held on May 18 & 19 from 7-10PM each night.
