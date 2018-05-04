Fear Overload Scream Park

Fight Off Aliens With Nerf Guns At This East Bay Event

May 4, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Bay Fair Shopping Center's Fear Overload Scream Park is being taken over by aliens one weekend this May & you get to fight off the invaders with Nerf guns.

May 18th and 19th, coming straight from outer space, ALIENS VS NERF GUNS! Just a two night event for you to be equipped with a nerf gun and navigate our mazes and exterminate deadly aliens from outer space. Visit https://aliensvsnerfgunsbayarea.com for more details!

A post shared by Fear Overload Scream Park (@fearoverload) on

Tickets start at $25.99 and there's several missions you can take & upgrades you can purchase at aliensvsnerfgunsbayarea.com.

Coming this May 18th and 19th... where will you be? https://aliensvsnerfgunsbayarea.com #fearoverload #fearoverloadscreampark #hauntedhouse #aliensvsnerfguns #scare #fear #imnotsayingitwasaliensbutitwasaliens

A post shared by Fear Overload Scream Park (@fearoverload) on

The Fear Overload Scream Park can be found at San Leandro's Bayfair Center (15555 E. 14th St.) & the events are held on May 18 & 19 from 7-10PM each night.

For more head to the Facebook event page.

 

Tags: 
Fear Overload Scream Park

Daily Schedule

Dallas
Dallas
2:00 pm to 7:00 pm