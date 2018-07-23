There's A Pupusa And Beer Festival In San Jose This Fall

This fall there's a festival happening over the weekend of November 10 & 11 in Downtown San Jose that you need to know about. It's the Festival of Pupusas Y Beer. From 11 AM to 7 PM each day there will be a celebration of the national food of El Salvador, plus a beer garden & live music.

#pupusafestival A post shared by Katie W. (@kpwynner) on Jul 3, 2016 at 8:57pm PDT

There will be all kinds of pupusas offered from vegan ones, to cheese ones, steak, shrimp, and more. There will also be other traditional Salvadorean dishes such as Platanos fritos (fried plaintains), mariscadas, casamientos and plenty of others.

You can get tickets for $10 online, or $12 at the door. Kids 5 & under are free.

For more info head to the Facebook event page.