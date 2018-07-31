Ferrero Rocher Are Hiring Nutella Taste-Testers

There are some jobs you should consider applying for: Reynolds Wrap's Chief Grilling Officer that pays you to travel & eat BBQ and Ferrero Rocher's (the makers of Nutella) taste-tester job.

Best job in the world? Maker of Nutella, Ferrero Rocher in search of tasters https://t.co/DOh7xghFnN — Zeenat Moorad (@ZeenatMoorad) July 30, 2018

The job would require that you be interested in "how to taste cocoa, hazelnut powder, and other semi-finished sweet products" and you'd also have to work at their headquarters in Alba, Italy.

60 taste-testers will be hired and then be trained on the ability to express in words what they perceive with the tasting of semi-finished products from the company.

To apply you'd need to e-mail [email protected]. The position begins in September with a three-month training period through the end of the year.

For more head to Euronews.com.