Oakland's Fentons Offering $1.24 Sundaes This Sunday

Oakland's legendary Fentons Creamery is rolling out a special deal this Sunday July 15th in honor of their 124th anniversary at 4226 Piedmont Ave.

All day on Sunday you'll be able to get their classic Black & Tan Jr. for just $1.24. It's got toasted almond and creamy vanilla ice cream layered with their handmade Caramel and Chocolate Fudge, topped with toasted almonds, whipped cream and a cherry. Typically, it's $10.95.

Expect it to get busy on Sunday.