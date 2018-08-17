Feature-Length Anthony Bourdain Documentary Coming To Theaters In 2019

This fall, CNN will release the final season of Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' and that won't be the last project involving the late food icon. CNN & Zero Point Zero, the production company behind 'Parts Unknown,' are developing a feature-length documentary on Bourdain's life & work.

An Anthony Bourdain documentary is in the works: https://t.co/DSLHOPIPfB pic.twitter.com/pATlzZt2C8 — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) August 16, 2018

The film is expected to be shown at prominent film festivals, followed by a wide theatrical release.

Per Vanity Fair, the reason a documentary is being produced is because there's still a desire from viewers to know more about Bourdain and his life. CNN's EVP of talent and content, Amy Entelis says that they "just want to make it perfect...exquisite for Tony. We want to do him justice."

The documentary is expected to be released in 2019.