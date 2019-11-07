Fans Face Ejection If They Violate Tool's "No Phone" Policy at Concerts

(By Anthony Capobianco - WAAF)

Tool is very aware of how attached people are to their smartphones, which is why the band has released their strict "no phone" policy to fans. There will be no second chances either, as violators will be ejected from the venue.

In a post shared on Reddit, the band outlines their "no phone" policy leading up to the show.

"We respectfully request that you please watch and listen to the show, not your phone. You will be ejected from the show without the opportunity to return and without a refund if you violate this simple request and elect to take photos during the performance. In the event of a personal emergency, phone use may occur on the concourse away from the performance area."

Tool does not currently have a Bay Area date scheduled.