Fans Beg For Collaboration After Hayley Williams Attends Panic! At The Disco Show

January 28, 2019
On Friday night, Paramore's Hayley Williams attended Panic! At The Disco's show in Nashville, Tennessee and now fans of both bands are clamoring for a collaboration.

Paramore is currently taking some time off after touring on their album 'After Laughter' while Panic! At The Disco are riding high on their latest hit "High Hopes" & the second leg of their Pray For The Wicked Tour. Hayley just collaborated with the band American Football on a track that was released last week so that adds some fuel to the idea that she could jump on a Panic! track if the opportunity presents itself. Fans of the two bands were obviously stoked to see the two singers together & here's what they had to say:

The two meeting up is nothing new as these photos show & it's rumored that Hayley is who introduced Brendon to his wife Sarah.

For now we can keep hoping that one day we might hear these two on a track together. Until then here's Brendon hitting the highest of notes on "Misery Business".

