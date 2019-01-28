Fans Beg For Collaboration After Hayley Williams Attends Panic! At The Disco Show

On Friday night, Paramore's Hayley Williams attended Panic! At The Disco's show in Nashville, Tennessee and now fans of both bands are clamoring for a collaboration.

Paramore is currently taking some time off after touring on their album 'After Laughter' while Panic! At The Disco are riding high on their latest hit "High Hopes" & the second leg of their Pray For The Wicked Tour. Hayley just collaborated with the band American Football on a track that was released last week so that adds some fuel to the idea that she could jump on a Panic! track if the opportunity presents itself. Fans of the two bands were obviously stoked to see the two singers together & here's what they had to say:

now can we please get a panic! / paramore collab — monica (@captainssoldier) January 26, 2019

you know what collab I want?

panic! at the disco and Paramore. IMAGINE THE FUCKING POWER. It will be the end of us all. CAN YOU IMAGINE BRENDON AND HAYLEY'S VOICES IN ONE SONG OMG — nøøra/4 (@maricareina) January 24, 2019

The two meeting up is nothing new as these photos show & it's rumored that Hayley is who introduced Brendon to his wife Sarah.

Hayley Williams and Brendon Urie y'all. pic.twitter.com/IlzE0MkAIu — av-- (@allenvitugvitug) January 27, 2019

NEW VIDEO of Hayley with Sarah Urie at Panic! At The Disco show. Taken at the show in Nashville, TN which Hayley attended with her Mom.

-- @JakeChams pic.twitter.com/xLKjOTcwG3 — Paramore-Music.com (@paramoremusicom) January 26, 2019

For now we can keep hoping that one day we might hear these two on a track together. Until then here's Brendon hitting the highest of notes on "Misery Business".