Fans, Actors Push Back Against Idea Of 'The Princess Bride' Remake

After a report from Variety revealed that Sony Pictures Entertainment Tony Vinciquerra knows some very famous people who want to remake the 1987 classic 'The Princess Bride' fans and actors alike have pushed back against the idea.

Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra says that “very famous people whose names I won’t use” want to redo Norman Lear’s ‘The Princess Bride’ https://t.co/xGHdIxW2bf pic.twitter.com/uvHjWzpj9t — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2019

Most notably, one iof the film's stars Cary Elwes, who played Westley, eloquently responded by saying that "There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one."

There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one. https://t.co/5N8Q3P2e5G — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 18, 2019

Jamie Lee Curtis also said that the film should not be touched.

Oh really? Well, I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner’s. “Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!” https://t.co/hv33UIZKN3 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 17, 2019

Of course there have been tons of remakes & reboots lately, including Curtis' 'Halloween' films, which have a few more on the way, but the internet seems united in claiming there can be only one 'The Princess Bride'.

I will vote for the Presidential candidate who includes not remaking “The Princess Bride” as part of their platform. — andy lassner (@andylassner) September 18, 2019