Fans, Actors Push Back Against Idea Of 'The Princess Bride' Remake

September 18, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

(Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment

After a report from Variety revealed that Sony Pictures Entertainment Tony Vinciquerra knows some very famous people who want to remake the 1987 classic 'The Princess Bride' fans and actors alike have pushed back against the idea.

Most notably, one iof the film's stars Cary Elwes, who played Westley, eloquently responded by saying that "There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one."

Jamie Lee Curtis also said that the film should not be touched.

Of course there have been tons of remakes & reboots lately, including Curtis' 'Halloween' films, which have a few more on the way, but the internet seems united in claiming there can be only one 'The Princess Bride'.

Tags: 
The Princess Bride