Fall Out Boy Announce New Greatest Hits Album; Debut New Single With Wyclef Jean
Nearly 10 years to the day of the release of 'Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die' Fall Out Boy will drop their second greatest hits album, 'Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die, Vol. 2" on November 15, 2019. The album features one new song: "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)" feat. Wyclef Jean.
The band is also joining Green Day & Weezer next summer as part of the Hella Mega Tour, which comes to the Bay Area on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
join us on an experimental adventure as we try to stretch summer into the fall... Dear Future Self (Hands Up) ft. @wyclefjean out now. . Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die - Volume 2 out 11/15 - limited vinyl + cd avail. for pre-order on store.falloutboy.com . about to take things to the next level. Next summer we’re playing stadiums on the #HellaMegaTour presented by @HarleyDavidson w/ @GreenDay, @FallOutBoy, @Weezer + @Interrupstagram. pre-sale happens 9/16 // get access to the pre-sale when you pre-order Believers Never Die - Volume 2 in our webstore (North America only), or sign up to the mailing list (it’s free) on falloutboy.com for another shot. dates + more info on hellamegatour.com