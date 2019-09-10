Fall Out Boy Announce New Greatest Hits Album; Debut New Single With Wyclef Jean

Nearly 10 years to the day of the release of 'Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die' Fall Out Boy will drop their second greatest hits album, 'Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die, Vol. 2" on November 15, 2019. The album features one new song: "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)" feat. Wyclef Jean.

Video of Fall Out Boy - Dear Future Self (Hands Up) ft. Wyclef Jean

The band is also joining Green Day & Weezer next summer as part of the Hella Mega Tour, which comes to the Bay Area on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Oracle Park in San Francisco.