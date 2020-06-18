Fake Body Found Hanging From Noose At Oakland's Lake Merritt

Oakland PD & the FBI are investigating after residents reported a fake body hanging from a tree at Oakland's Lake Merritt on Thursday morning. This comes during a week where several nooses have been found hanging from trees by the lake.

Oakland residents find body hanging in effigy near Lake Merritt, a day after the mayor addressed reports of knotted ropes resembling nooses https://t.co/lpCdaaobWj — KTLA (@KTLA) June 18, 2020

Officers found materials stuffed into the shape of a body and an American flag lying next to it. The incident is being classified as a hate crime.

This comes as a Juneteenth celebration is set to be held around the lake on Friday June 19th.

Those with info on the crime are urged to call investigators at (510) 238- 3728 or call the OPD Hate Crime Hotline at (510) 637-4283