Faith No More To Return In 2020

November 26, 2019
Faith No More

Faith No More has been quiet since finishing touring on their 2015 comeback album 'Sol Invictus,' now the band is gearing up for a return in 2020 with the announcement of festival dates next summer in Europe.

Their first shows in 4 years will happen in June in Ireland, France & Norway with more dates expected.

The band joked that after “five years, four colonoscopies, two root canals and a handful of prostate exams tell us that it’s time to carpe diem our asses back to Europe asap.”

Their the latest band to announce a return to the stage this past month after Rage Against the Machine & My Chemical Romance have done the same.

Faith No More last played in the Bay Area in August 2016 at the Great American Music Hall.

