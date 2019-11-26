Faith No More To Return In 2020

Faith No More has been quiet since finishing touring on their 2015 comeback album 'Sol Invictus,' now the band is gearing up for a return in 2020 with the announcement of festival dates next summer in Europe.

Faith No More just announced a string of festival dates — their first live shows in four years https://t.co/iUXqEMrNRo pic.twitter.com/25Yo1bw0zN — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 26, 2019

Their first shows in 4 years will happen in June in Ireland, France & Norway with more dates expected.

The band joked that after “five years, four colonoscopies, two root canals and a handful of prostate exams tell us that it’s time to carpe diem our asses back to Europe asap.”

Their the latest band to announce a return to the stage this past month after Rage Against the Machine & My Chemical Romance have done the same.

Faith No More last played in the Bay Area in August 2016 at the Great American Music Hall.