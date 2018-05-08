Facial Recognition Concert Tickets Being Tested

Per a report from Digital Music News, Ticketmaster is currently testing a replacement for physical concert tickets in the form of face-scanning technology.

Parent company of Ticketmaster, Live Nation, recently announced a partnership with facial recognition company, Blink. Blink's technology can register an image of your face as soon as you walk past a sensor.

The technology would allow customers to associate your digital ticket with your image & allow you to walk into the show.

