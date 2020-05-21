Facebook The Latest Bay Area Company To Allow Employees To Work From Home Permanently

Joining the likes of SF-based Twitter & Square, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook will allow many of its employees to work from home for good.

Facebook says it will permanently shift tens of thousands of jobs to remote work https://t.co/svFblkiwx5 pic.twitter.com/Rv2NRdJXa4 — The Verge (@verge) May 21, 2020

The Menlo Park-based company plans to allow experienced workers who have a strong recent performance in their positions to qualify to work for home for good. In the next five-to-ten years it's anticipated that 50% of Facebook's employees will work remotely.

New hubs are being established in Denver, Atlanta & Dallas, which will provide spaces for employees to meet, but won't technically be offices.

Facebook employees can already work from home for the remainder of 2020 and the Menlo Park offices won't reopen until July 6th at the earliest. Capacity at that office will be limited to 25% of usual capacity.