Jefferson Graham-USA TODAY

Facebook Announces New Dating Features

May 1, 2018
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
Fashion

Today, at the F8 Conference in San Jose, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the social network will be adding a dating function to its mobile app.

News of the new feature immediately caused Match.com's shares to tumble.

Zuckerberg mentioned that the dating feature is for building long-term relationships, and not for hookups. He added that Facebook has "designed this with privacy and safety in mind from the beginning. Your friends aren’t going to see your profile, and you’re only going to be suggested to people who are not your friends.”

Facebook dating profile pages will look similar to those on Tinder & Bumble. For more head to The Verge.

Tags: 
Facebook
Tinder

Daily Schedule

Dallas
Dallas
2:00 pm to 7:00 pm