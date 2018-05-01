Facebook Announces New Dating Features

Today, at the F8 Conference in San Jose, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the social network will be adding a dating function to its mobile app.

First look at Facebook Dating.

Notice the sample profile is 36 yrs old.

Notice that "this is gonna be for building real, long-term relationships" quote.

Zuck isn't chasing Tinder or Bumble (yet) - he's after the older demo on Match & OKCupid. Remember, 54% of FB users are 35+. pic.twitter.com/zs1lGiTjC5 — Jack Appleby (@JuiceboxCA) May 1, 2018

News of the new feature immediately caused Match.com's shares to tumble.

https://t.co/sbEtANjp0I shares are plunging after Zuckerberg says Facebook is rolling out a new dating feature for non-friends https://t.co/hbHhAqd0CO $MTCH pic.twitter.com/ismgmpSi58 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 1, 2018

Zuckerberg mentioned that the dating feature is for building long-term relationships, and not for hookups. He added that Facebook has "designed this with privacy and safety in mind from the beginning. Your friends aren’t going to see your profile, and you’re only going to be suggested to people who are not your friends.”

Facebook dating profile pages will look similar to those on Tinder & Bumble. For more head to The Verge.