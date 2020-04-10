An Extra $600 Coming To Unemployed Californians Starting Sunday

On Thursday California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that unemployed Californians will get an extra $600 on top of their weekly benefits starting Easter Sunday. This will boost the average weekly benefit for out of work Californians from $340 to $940. For those who receive bi-weekly payments that'll jump from $680 to $1,880.

Californians who have filed for unemployment will receive an extra $600 in weekly benefits from a federal stimulus package starting Sunday.



The additional money means California’s average weekly benefit of $340 will be boosted to $940. https://t.co/Cp5SocYCwL — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 10, 2020

The money comes from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act and it'll kick in automatically for anyone who's eligible to receive at least a $1 in payments. It'll continue through July 31, 2020.

Unemployment claims over the last month have reached 2.3 million, more than the total claims for all of 2019. Unemployment claims are up nearly 2,500% from this time last year.