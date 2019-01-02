The Exploratorium's Popular Science Of Cocktails Night Returns In February

January 2, 2019
Bay Area News

San Francisco's Exploratorium has a lot for adults with their weekly After Dark series on Thursday nights and they also have an annual fundraiser for the 21+ called The Science of Cocktails. The next one is coming up Friday night February 8 from 9 PM - 12 AM.

Some of the Bay Area's best bartenders will be on hand and here are the highlights of the event:

  •  20+ Open Bars: Enjoy creative concoctions from more than 20 bars throughout the night.

 

  • Cocktail Science: Shake up your perceptions with boozy demos from Exploratorium educators.

 

  • Three Rooms + VIP Lounge: Celebrate the Exploratorium's founding with 1969-themed spaces and photobooths.

 

  • Live Music with Hot Einstein
  • Scrumptious Bites: You'll find both savory and sweet treats throughout the museum to nibble on between cocktails. Plus, we're brewing up some culinary surprises!

Tickets starting at $150 are available now & will likely sell out. To get yours head here. Proceeds benefit the Exploratorium's inspirational programming for learners of all ages.

