The Exploratorium's Popular Science Of Cocktails Night Returns In February

San Francisco's Exploratorium has a lot for adults with their weekly After Dark series on Thursday nights and they also have an annual fundraiser for the 21+ called The Science of Cocktails. The next one is coming up Friday night February 8 from 9 PM - 12 AM.

Get your cocktail chemistry on at @exploratorium w/ 20+ open bars and 3 rooms of exciting surprises. ⚗--https://t.co/Ws0QjjUv6G — DoTheBay (@DoTheBay) January 2, 2019

Some of the Bay Area's best bartenders will be on hand and here are the highlights of the event:

20+ Open Bars: Enjoy creative concoctions from more than 20 bars throughout the night.

Cocktail Science: Shake up your perceptions with boozy demos from Exploratorium educators.

Three Rooms + VIP Lounge: Celebrate the Exploratorium's founding with 1969-themed spaces and photobooths.

Live Music with Hot Einstein

Scrumptious Bites: You'll find both savory and sweet treats throughout the museum to nibble on between cocktails. Plus, we're brewing up some culinary surprises!

Tickets starting at $150 are available now & will likely sell out. To get yours head here. Proceeds benefit the Exploratorium's inspirational programming for learners of all ages.