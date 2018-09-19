Exploratorium Offering Free Community Day This Saturday
Every year San Francisco's Exploratorium waives their extry fees for several free community days and one of the final ones of 2018 is set for Saturday September 22.
☀️Did you know the Exploratorium’s SunPower solar power system uses 5,874 solar panels and takes up 78,712 sq. ft. of roof space? That’s 1.36 football fields or over 28 tennis courts! Can we get a watt-watt?! #GCAS2018 #StepUp2018— Exploratorium (@exploratorium) September 17, 2018
Learn more facts here: https://t.co/1Uml9uAC8X pic.twitter.com/hihWIVjWLr
You can pay-what-you-want, or enter for free on a first-come first-served basis this Saturday. Expect long lines especially if you show up before opening at 10 AM.
It's a great opportunity to enjoy all of the science, art, and human perception exhibits the Exploratorium has to offer.
The final free community day of 2018 will be on Sunday October 21st.