Exploratorium Offering Free Community Day This Saturday

September 19, 2018
Every year San Francisco's Exploratorium waives their extry fees for several free community days and one of the final ones of 2018 is set for Saturday September 22.

You can pay-what-you-want, or enter for free on a first-come first-served basis this Saturday. Expect long lines especially if you show up before opening at 10 AM.

It's a great opportunity to enjoy all of the science, art, and human perception exhibits the Exploratorium has to offer.

The final free community day of 2018 will be on Sunday October 21st.

