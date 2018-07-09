SF's Exploratorium Hosting Free Community Night This Friday

July 9, 2018
Every few months the Exploratorium waives the cost of admission & offers free community days. This Friday, July 13 is the one free community night of 2018.

It'ss a "pay-what-you-wish" system where you can give what you can to the museum, or enter for free. Admission will be on a first-come-first-served basis & it begins at 5 PM.

The Exploratorium is located at SF's Pier 15 and if you attend Friday you can get one of the last looks at the popular Infinity Room before it leaves after this weekend.

Only two weekends left to #ExploreInfinitySF with @refikanadol's Infinity Room. This special Exploratorium experience ends next Sunday, July 15. Link in bio for details! ⠀ ⠀ #-- @eadolfo

A post shared by Exploratorium (@exploratorium) on

Here are the other community days left in 2018:

  • Saturday, September 22, 2018
  • Sunday, October 21, 2018

For more, visit Exploratorium.edu.

