SF's Exploratorium Hosting Free Community Night This Friday

Every few months the Exploratorium waives the cost of admission & offers free community days. This Friday, July 13 is the one free community night of 2018.

It'ss a "pay-what-you-wish" system where you can give what you can to the museum, or enter for free. Admission will be on a first-come-first-served basis & it begins at 5 PM.

The Exploratorium is located at SF's Pier 15 and if you attend Friday you can get one of the last looks at the popular Infinity Room before it leaves after this weekend.

Here are the other community days left in 2018:

Saturday, September 22, 2018

Sunday, October 21, 2018

For more, visit Exploratorium.edu.