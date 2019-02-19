Experts Fear Mega ARkstorm Could Cause Catastrophic Damage Across California

On the heels of several atmospheric rivers this winter experts from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers warned at a recent public meeting in Los Angeles that California is not prepared for a possible Atmospheric River 1,000, or "ARkstorm". It would be three times as damaging as a quake along the San Andreas fault.

The potential mega storm could last for weeks and drown cities in the Central Valley & Mojave Desert. It would also bust dams, levees and cause millions of dollars worth of damage. Here's how much certain Bay Area counties could see in damages, per KRON 4:

San Francisco County: $1.2 million

Alameda County: $14.3 million

Contra Costa County: $16.4 million

San Mateo County: $11.4 million

The last storm of this magnitude hit the state in 1605 and they seem to occur every 200-400 years, so that would put in line for another at some point in the not so distant future.

California scientists and engineers are warning of what they call a ARkstorm that would cause 3x as much damage than a major earthquake caused by the San Andres Fault. #california #megastorm #climatechange @latimes https://t.co/v0qYEJ4QCx — Christina (@snowstorm4060) February 19, 2019

