Expect The Worst Allergy Season For The Bay Area In Ten Years

Yes, it's springtime and allergy season is in full swing, but have you thought that it's particularly worse than usual? You're not wrong. It's expected to be worst allergy season across the Bay Area in the past 10-15 years.

The emerald green hills with lush grass are alive with pollen, and we are about to get slammed by a tidal wave of grass pollen and experts say it will be the worst allergy season in at least a decade. https://t.co/Ro39rl9E6E — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) April 13, 2019

The rainy winter and lower temperatures are about to give way to much warmer temps & dryer days so with that the grass will be pollinating with more intensity than it has in recent years. The pollen peak is expected Mother's Day weekend (May 11-12) so expect things to be rough until & through then.

Napa, Sonoma, & Contra Costa Counties are where allergies are expected to be at their worst.