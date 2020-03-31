Expanded Bay Area Shelter In Place Order Forbids Playgrounds, Dog Parks, Picnic Areas
In effect until May 3rd
March 31, 2020
As the shelter in place orders for Bay Area counties has been extended through May 3rd, there's several new restrictions to go along with it.
Use of playgrounds, dog parks, public picnic areas forbidden.
Using ball must be limited to people in the same household.
Most construction prohibited.
Among them are:
- Playgrounds, dog parks, and picnic areas are forbidden for use and should be closed.
- Sports that involve a ball must be limited to games between members of the same household
- Funerals are limited to a max of 10 people in attendance
- Childcare facilities must only allow care to children of those doing essential work
- Basketball courts, tennis courts, golf courses, pools and similar recreation areas are to be closed and use is prohibited
- Most construction projects are now prohibited
Updates on when these restrictions could be lifted, or expanded are expected prior to the May 3rd end of the order.
