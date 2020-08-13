Excessive Heat Expected Across Bay Area This Weekend

Portions of Contra Costa, Alameda, and Santa Clara counties are under an excessive heat watch as temperatures soar above 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday. The hot weather will continue through at least next Wednesday.

The excessive heat watch has been expanded to include portions of Santa Clara county including San Jose in additional to portions of Contra Costa, Alameda, Monterey, & San Benito counties.



[NOTE: We are having issues updating our web page image, but this is our latest update. > pic.twitter.com/J0745qtbjE — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 12, 2020

As of this writing these high temperatures are expected in the Bay Area on Friday:

Concord: 109

Livermore: 108

Dublin: 108

Antioch: 108

Santa Rosa: 101

San Jose: 98

Pleasanton: 106

Fremont: 99

Morgan Hill: 106

Vallejo: 98

Cooling centers will be available acorss Contra Costa & Santa Clara counties.

Expect many to head to the coast where temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Here's some tips on how to stay cool under your mask.