Excessive Heat Expected Across Bay Area This Weekend

And into next week

August 13, 2020
Portions of Contra Costa, Alameda, and Santa Clara counties are under an excessive heat watch as temperatures soar above 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday. The hot weather will continue through at least next Wednesday.

As of this writing these high temperatures are expected in the Bay Area on Friday:

  • Concord: 109
  • Livermore: 108
  • Dublin: 108
  • Antioch: 108
  • Santa Rosa: 101
  • San Jose: 98
  • Pleasanton: 106
  • Fremont: 99
  • Morgan Hill: 106
  • Vallejo: 98

Cooling centers will be available acorss Contra Costa & Santa Clara counties.

Expect many to head to the coast where temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Here's some tips on how to stay cool under your mask.

