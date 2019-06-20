Everything You Need to Know About the Taco Bell Hotel Opening In Southern California

(By JACQUIE CADORETTE - Radio.com)

Last month, Taco Bell announced their latest, spicy endeavor – The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort that would be hitting Palm Springs, California. Now, they’re revealing all of the details you might need to actually start packing your bags…and hot sauce packets.

For starters, you’ll need a reservation. As of Thursday, June 27th, the reservationist clocks in for the first time, and you can book your stay through the company’s website. There’s a catch, though.

The hotel is only open for four days from August 8th until August 12th, so you’ll have to plan your vacation days accordingly. And for those with commitment issues, there’s no minimum for the amount of nights you can stay, which means you can use The Bell for a pricey date night should you choose.

The hotel is complete with 70 rooms starting at $169 per night, and the décor can be described as Taco Bell chic. Poolside floats and accent pillows that mimic hot sauce packets line the pool and beds while the famed Taco Bell emblem decorates the halls and bedrooms of the resort-like space.

Taco Bell

There will be entertainment all four days including movie nights outside, musical guests, and a “Freeze Lounge,” which will offer up some of the best frozen beverages.

If you wanted to make sure your summer is mild, hot, or fire, The Bell should be the first stop on your list.