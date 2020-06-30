Every Bay Area Fireworks Display Canceled For Fourth Of July 2020

Despite clear skies and the newfound prevalence of drive-in movies, all Bay Area fireworks displays are canceled for 4th of July 2020.

All fireworks shows cancelled in Bay Area https://t.co/AYdbfYxQiJ pic.twitter.com/wFsCXMxAtv — SFGate (@SFGate) June 29, 2020

The displays have been canceled to prevent large gatherings amidst the Coronavirus pandemid. That includes the usual displays, parades, and festivals in cities like San Francisco, Redwood City, Berkeley, Sausalito and more.

ABC7 has a list of all of the canceled events and if you're interested in virtual fireworks experiences you can watch those instead...

Bay Area residents know that even though these official displays are called off, you'll still hear & see many fireworks the night of the 4th as we already have in the days leading up to it. Residents should be aware of increased fire danger as red flag warnings have been issued this week in several counties.