Comedian Eric Andre Supports Petition Calling For Him To Be The Next 'Ellen' Host

Despite Ellen DeGeneres announcing that she will return to host the 18th season of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' comedian Eric Andre has volunteered to takeover hosting the daytime talk show. He tweeted out support for a petition calling for him to be the new host.

The comedian has plenty of hosting chops as he's displayed on Adult Swim's 'The Eric Andre Show' and is clearly ready to take a step further into the mainstream.

Ellen, of course, is under fire for the poor treatment of staff on her show.

If you'd like to sign the petition as it nears 75k signatures head here.