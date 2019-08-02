Entry To All National Parks Will Be Free On Sunday August 25th

Each year the National Parks Service offers select free days and there have been five of them scheduled in 2019. The third of these dates is coming up on Sunday August 25th to celebrate the National Park Service's 103rd birthday.

https://t.co/SAZMxyhKmF On five days in 2019, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone. Beginning with January 21: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. Let's hope the #GovernmentShutDown is resolved by Jan 21st. — Moab (@VisitMoabUtah) January 2, 2019

On these days entry fees to the parks are waived & parking fees are typically waived as well. Additional costs for camping, special tours, & other activities will still apply.

The remaining free days for 2019 are:

Sunday August 25 (NPS Birthday)

Saturday September 28 (National Public Lands Day)

Monday November 11 (Veteran's Day)

For more info head to NPS.gov.