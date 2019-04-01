Entry To All National Parks Will Be Free On Saturday April 20th

Each year there are select days where entry fees to all of the country's national parks are waived. The second free entry day of 2019 is on Saturday April 20th, which marks the beginning of National Park Week.

It's the time of year to enjoy spring's bounty of wildflowers, and the wildflowers #MoriPoint can be a truly breathtaking sight to behold. What will they be like this year with our plentiful rains? Here are some photos from past years. pic.twitter.com/quYTpBybmm — Golden Gate NPS (@GoldenGateNPS) March 29, 2019

On these days entry fees to the parks are waived & parking fees are typically waived as well. Additional costs for camping, special tours, & other activities will still apply.

Here are the remaining free days for 2019:

Thursday August 25 (NPS Birthday)

Saturday September 28 (National Public Lands Day)

Monday November 11 (Veteran's Day)

For more info & to see all of the parks you can visit head to NPS.gov.