Enforcement Begins On Wearing Face Coverings In Several Bay Area Counties

Days after requirements across major Bay Area counties were announced that face coverings be worn in essential businesses, public transportation and in common areas enforecement of the new health order began on Wednesday in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, and San Francisco Counties.

Reminder: officials in several parts of the Bay Area have said they would begin enforcement today of rules requiring face coverings to be worn in public. If you're making masks yourself, researchers have found that the material used is important.

While police will continue to prioritize education over enforcement, failure to do wear a face covering inside places like grocery stores, banks, hospitals and on public transit can result in a misdeameanor and carry fines that range from $50-$1,000 based on the county.

Children ages 2-12 are not required to wear face coverings and they are not required when exercising outdoors, or when by yourself in your car, or with members of your own household.

BART began requiring riders wear face coverings on Wednesday and those who fail to comply will be asked to leave the system.