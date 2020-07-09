Empty The Shelters Event This Weekend Means $25 Adoptions Around The Bay Area
The annual event is July 10 - 12
From Friday July 10 - Sunday July 12, 2020 the Bissell Pet Foundation is holding their annual Empty The Shelters campaign where you can adopt a pet for $25 and they will cover all other adoption fees. This year they'll also cover the same cost for new foster families who fall in love and decide to adopt their pets.
Just a few days away from the start of our biggest Empty the Shelters event yet! ------ Beginning July 10 through July 12, Empty the Shelters is back at 160 participating shelters across 32 states! Adoptions fees will be $25 or less and we are covering the remainder of the fee to encourage you to adopt! As shelters across the country are adapting their adoption process to adhere to social distancing guidelines, please pay extra attention to the individual requirements per organization. We want to find thousands of pets forever homes, but as responsibly as possible. For more information click the link in our bio.
The foundation has found home for more than 6,300 pets since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic and this weekend's event will be facilitated to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Here's the participating shelters in the Bay Area:
- Antioch Animal Services
- Contra Costa Animal Services - Martinez
- Hayward Animal Services Bureau
- Oakland Animal Services
- Solano County Animal Shelter - Fairfield
- Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation - Walnut Creek
For more info and to check on tthe process required by each shelter head here.