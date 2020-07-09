Empty The Shelters Event This Weekend Means $25 Adoptions Around The Bay Area

From Friday July 10 - Sunday July 12, 2020 the Bissell Pet Foundation is holding their annual Empty The Shelters campaign where you can adopt a pet for $25 and they will cover all other adoption fees. This year they'll also cover the same cost for new foster families who fall in love and decide to adopt their pets.

The foundation has found home for more than 6,300 pets since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic and this weekend's event will be facilitated to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Here's the participating shelters in the Bay Area:

Antioch Animal Services

Contra Costa Animal Services - Martinez

Hayward Animal Services Bureau

Oakland Animal Services

Solano County Animal Shelter - Fairfield

Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation - Walnut Creek

For more info and to check on tthe process required by each shelter head here.