Emporium Arcade Bar Set To Open Location Attached To Oakland's Fox Theater

Last summer many Fox Theater concertgoers were saddened by the closure of Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe, a popular diner spot that was attached to the Fox that's partly-owned by Green Day's Mike Dirnt. Now the arcade bar we found out last fall would be taking its place is ready to open. Emporium has announced that their second Bay Area location will open in the space this week.

The new spot at 1805 Telegraph Ave. will be a little less than half the size of the 12,000 sq. ft. San Francisco Emporium location that opened in late 2017. You'll still find 30+ arcade and tabletop games, skee ball, pinball & a full bar.

It'll serve as a great place for pinball, pool, arcade games, craft beer and more for those coming & going from shows at the Fox & for anyone looking for a good time regardless of whether, or not they're hitting a concert. For more head here.