Emporium Arcade Bar To Open Location Attached To Oakland's Fox Theater

Back in July many were saddened by the closure of Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe, a popular diner spot attached to the Fox Theater in Oakland that's partly-owned by Green Day's Mike Dirnt. Now, we've found out what's taking its place & it's something pretty exciting. Emporium will open their second Bay Area location in the space and it could be ready by the end of the year.

Hit arcade bar Emporium is opening in Uptown Oakland https://t.co/DwcJLQkRlZ pic.twitter.com/GEyOuKoPEm — Eater SF (@eatersf) October 15, 2018

The new spot at 1805 Telegraph Ave. will be a little less than half the size of the 12,000 sq. ft. San Francisco Emporium location that opened in late 2017. You'll find 30+ arcade and tabletop games as well as a full bar.

It'll serve as a great place for pinball, pool, arcade games, craft beer and more for those coming & going from shows at the Fox & for anyone looking for a good time regardless of whether, or not they're hitting a concert.