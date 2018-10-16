Emporium Arcade Bar To Open Location Attached To Oakland's Fox Theater

October 16, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Bay Area News
Food & Drink

Back in July many were saddened by the closure of Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe, a popular diner spot attached to the Fox Theater in Oakland that's partly-owned by Green Day's Mike Dirnt. Now, we've found out what's taking its place & it's something pretty exciting. Emporium will open their second Bay Area location in the space and it could be ready by the end of the year.

The new spot at 1805 Telegraph Ave. will be a little less than half the size of the 12,000 sq. ft. San Francisco Emporium location that opened in late 2017. You'll find 30+ arcade and tabletop games as well as a full bar.

Kick back this Sunday & play a few pool games accompanied by some ice cold beer! . . . . . . . . . #emporiumsf #games #sunday #sundayfunday #sf #sanfrancisco #bayarea #beer #arcade #arcadebar #venue #drinks #daydrink

A post shared by Emporium SF (@emporiumsf) on

It'll serve as a great place for pinball, pool, arcade games, craft beer and more for those coming & going from shows at the Fox & for anyone looking for a good time regardless of whether, or not they're hitting a concert.

Tags: 
Emporium
Oakland
Fox Theater