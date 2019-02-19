Empire Of The Sun To Celebrate 10 Years Of Walking On A Dream With Two SF Shows

Empire of the Sun's hit song and debut album 'Walking On A Dream' were released at the end of 2008 and to celebrate the album's 10-year anniversary they'll be hitting the road to play some of your favroite songs from the album, re-imagined.

There will be a pair of shows in San Francisco - Monday June 24th & Tuesday June 25th at the Regency Ballroom.

Tickets go on sale for both shows on Friday February 22nd at 10AM. Head here for tix.